New court documents reveal who may have been behind the wheel in Cailee Knight's murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New court documents reveal who may have been behind the wheel the night 9-year-old Cailee Knight was murdered in a drive-by shooting.

Police said she was sleeping on her couch Tuesday morning when she was shot and killed.

Tyrone Williams, 19, and Ariel Curry, 22, are charged with felony murder. According to new court documents, Curry was presumed to be the driver.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said they will try and keep them behind bars under Aniah’s Law.

FOX10 News went back out to Rhett Drive where the homicide happened in West Mobile, and one neighbor shared what they heard early Tuesday morning.

“For me, hearing around that corner right there, all the shooting, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” she said. “After that, I heard the car spinning off, going back towards Wesson drive. The child in the house is supposed to be safe in her house.”

Mobile County Sheriffs said they tracked down the suspected car at a gas station on Moffett Road Thursday, which Mobile Police said assisted them in making arrests.

Moving forward, more could be coming.

“It won’t be tolerated,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. “It’s not going to be tolerated regardless of it I am the chief or not. At the end of the day, these children are helpless. They depend on the police department. They depend on every community leader. They depend on every preacher. They depend on mom, dad, grandaddy, aunts, uncles, to protect them. I’m going to say it, I believe a little bit of all of us have failed this baby.”

After speaking with Knight’s grandmother Shelisa Alfred, she said off-camera she hopes this is the beginning of justice.

