New Orleans Saints prepare for critical divisional clash with Carolina

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Having lost three straight games, the New Orleans Saints (5-7) enter Week 14 with an opportunity to get back on the winning track against the divisional rival Carolina Panthers.

The Saints and the Panthers previously met back in Week Two in Carolina on Monday Night Football, in which New Orleans defeated Carolina 20-17. Carolina (1-11) was led by head coach Frank Reich, who has since been relieved of coaching duties less than a year into the season.

As for New Orleans, they are coming off a 33-28 defeat by the Detroit Lions. QB Derek Carr suffered what was described as a concussion/shoulder/back injury on a hit that was called a Lions personal foul. He was relieved by Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter.

Other key Saints players including QB Taysom Hill, WR Chris Olave, LB Pete Werner, TE Juwan Johnson, and DE Cameron Jordan are listed as questionable for Sunday’s division clash with the Panthers. The Saints are set to have their starting quarterback in the lineup after clearing concussion protocol, but with Carr, the coaching staff knows there is at least some caution.

”When you go through the concussion protocol, there’s some steps that have to happen,” head coach Dennis Allen said. “And there’s some early conversations with the doctors in terms of like we have Chris Olave last year that had the concussion and we kind of knew pretty early in the week that it was going to be hard for him to clear. Because of the severity of the concussion, it was going to be hard for him to clear.

“We didn’t get that sense from Derek, or from the doctors with Derek,” Allen said. “And so we kind of had to manage the week a little bit, not 100 percent knowing. And so both of those guys have gotten opportunities and have gotten reps. And both of those guys will be prepared to play if their number is called. So that’s kind of how we handle it.”

As the Saints look to get back in the win column, the team still has high expectations to finish the season strong and make a push for the top spot in the NFC South.

“We’ll just take it a day at a time,” RB Jamaal Williams said. “I’ve been through worse, so this ain’t nothing. We really need to just keep pushing, keep fighting, execute, and just take a day at a time. That’s the only thing you can do.”

The Saints and the Panthers are set to kick off from the Caesars Superdome at noon on Sunday, Dec. 10.

