Scattered storms possible Saturday evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a humid and foggy start this Saturday. A dense fog advisory has been issued, but the fog will likely dissipate by 9 a.m. Later in the afternoon, there is a possibility of a few scattered showers and storms ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring storms overnight and on Sunday morning, followed by cooler and drier air for early next week.

WEEKEND:

On Saturday, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop throughout the day. Rain coverage will be scattered, so we have lowered rain chances to around 40 percent. Some of these storms in the afternoon and evening may become strong, potentially producing gusty winds and small hail. The overall risk of severe weather this afternoon is low.

Tonight, the main line of storms will move into the area. Clusters of thunderstorms, along with scattered showers along the front, are expected. Some storms may once again be intense, with gusty winds as the main concern for severe weather. There is also a possibility of lightning and brief periods of heavy rain. Widespread strong to severe storms are not expected.

The remaining showers behind the line will pass through the area during the morning hours on Sunday. Things will clear out by early afternoon, leaving mainly sunny skies and falling temperatures. After sunset, jackets will be needed as breezy and cool conditions with temperatures in the 40s set in.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday morning will be cold, with some areas possibly dropping below freezing. The cool mornings will continue throughout the week, with lows in the 40s, which is more seasonable. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The next chance of rain will not come until the end of the week.

