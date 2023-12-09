Some community leaders react to arrests made in the death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Unfortunately, 9-year-old Cailee Knight’s death is just one of many innocent children in our area who’ve died by gun violence.

This disturbing pattern has elicited frustration among local leaders.

On Thursday, we attended a meeting to hear those leaders speak. Today, we circled up with some of those leaders to get their reactions to the recent arrests.

“When are we gonna stand up and realize that we’re killing each other? We won’t have a future,” said Nija Hill, founder of Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence.

“Stop this nonsense. This is totally unacceptable,” said another.

Passionate remarks came from community leaders, pastors, mothers and activists at a round-table discussion Thursday.

In a stance of solidarity, they deliberated solutions to the ongoing violence- the horrific death of Knight still at the front of their minds.

“We have to have a strategic plan because enough is enough,” said Cory Penn, District 1 Councilmember for the City of Mobile.

“It’s gonna be a matter of putting it into process and putting it into action behind the words. We can’t keep talking about it. Ain’t no time to try to make it look good. We gotta make it good,” said Vaughnie Davis, Community Facilitator of the City of Mobile.

We spoke to Sabrina Mass, a community activist, after the arrests of 19-year-old Tyrone Williams and 22-year-old Ariel Curry.

“We are tired, we are hurt, and this is crazy. We got to as a community and yes, parents- you are accountable and responsible for your children,” said Mass.

Mass says while she’s relieved the suspects are behind bars, she’s heartbroken for everyone involved.

“They chose to do something allegedly that’s going to take away from their young life,” she said.

Cassandra Rodgers has lost children to gunfire and says even with the arrests, it’s still hard to accept.

“It’s still gonna hurt even though we saw justice for the baby- I just can’t explain the feeling that you feel,” said Rodgers.

Both Rodgers and Mass are on a quest for a cure to the violence.

“The root of the problem is in the home. We are at a point now so we know they aren’t getting the upbringing and training they need in the home. Do we go to the school system and say maybe there should be something in the school system for conflict resolution training? Do we need to have the police to go into the schools to do conflict resolution training? Do we need the community to go set up in neighborhoods where there’s problems to teach conflict resolution?” questioned Mass.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.