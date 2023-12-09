Advertise With Us
UAB mental wellness expert shares ways to manage holiday stress

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful for many. Mental health experts at UAB say there are ways to check whether the holiday stress is taking its toll, plus ways to manage it.
Holidays and your mental health
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Mental health experts at UAB say there are ways to check whether the holiday stress is taking its toll, plus ways to manage it. Whether its preparing food, Christmas shopping, or planning and attending parties, our responsibilities can often increase around this time of year. When you’re trying to create the “perfect Christmas,” it can be easy to stretch yourself thin.

One mental wellness expert says its important to check in with yourself year round. If you notice any major changes to sleep or eating habits, it might be time to scale back.

When it comes to combatting stress this time of year, experts say the most important thing you can do is set boundaries for yourself.

“I always tell people try to flex your ‘no’ so you can protect your ‘yes’ so every time we’re saying yes to something we’re saying no to something else, so we really want to be careful and mindful before just automatically committing to things,” says Dr. Megan Hays, a Clinical Psychologist at UAB’s Office of Wellness.

Dr. Hays says delegating tasks can also be helpful. UAB also offers several wellness resources, including a community counseling clinic.

