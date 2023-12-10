77 year old woman killed in accident near Grove Hill

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say a 77 year old woman from Jackson, Alabama, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Dec. 9, near Grove Hill.

They say Lillie Nix Smith was fatally injured when the 2008 Jaguar S-Style she was driving was struck by a 2019 Ford F-350 driven by 50 year old Michael Erroll Griffith of Eight Mile.

They say, after the initial collision, the Jaguar then struck a 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by Brandon Chase McVay, 23, of Jackson.

ALEA officials say a passenger in the Jaguar, 64 year old Darlene Nix Davis, also of Jackson, was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

They say the crash happened on U.S. 43 near the 72 mile marker, approximately two miles south of Grove Hill city limits, in Clarke County.

