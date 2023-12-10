Advertise With Us
Hire One

Atmore PD arrests man accused of breaking windows at downtown businesses

Shawn Edward Brown
Shawn Edward Brown(Escambia County (Ala.) Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 43-year-old man faces a first-degree criminal mischief charge after allegedly smashing business windows in downtown Atmore.

According to the Atmore Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of South Main Street Sunday morning in reference to numerous windows at several downtown businesses being shattered or damaged. An investigator identified Shawn Edward Brown as the suspect, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Atmore police later arrested Brown. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail Sunday afternoon, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

Latest News

Opioid prescriptions trend down for 10th year in Alabama
Trees and power lines are down in Homewood after severe weather moved through Sunday morning.
Strong storms knock down trees, power lines across central Alabama Sunday
77-year-old woman killed in accident near Grove Hill
Fallen tree on house
Extensive storm damage in Homewood includes multiple downed trees, gas leaks, and more