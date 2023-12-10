Atmore PD arrests man accused of breaking windows at downtown businesses

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 43-year-old man faces a first-degree criminal mischief charge after allegedly smashing business windows in downtown Atmore.

According to the Atmore Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of South Main Street Sunday morning in reference to numerous windows at several downtown businesses being shattered or damaged. An investigator identified Shawn Edward Brown as the suspect, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Atmore police later arrested Brown. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail Sunday afternoon, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.