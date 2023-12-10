Cessna 150 crashes east of Mt. Vernon

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says it’s Marine Patrol Division responded to a plane crash Friday morning near Mt. Vernon.

ALEA officials say the plane, a Cessna 150, crashed in the Mobile River east of Mt. Vernon in Mobile County.

They say they responded on Friday, Dec. 8, at approximately 11 a.m.

There are no details about the conditions of any person or people in the plane.

ALEA says the crash investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The agency says it’s Marine Patrol Troopers are assisting with securing the scene only.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say North Baldwin County Rescue, along with officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, also responded to the scene to assist.

