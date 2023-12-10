Community gathers for tearful vigil to honor 9-year-old Cailee Knight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a heart-wrenching day in Mobile as the community gathered to honor 9-year-old Cailee Knight.

Knight’s horrific death has rocked our community. Police say Knight was sleeping on her couch in the middle of the night when she was shot.

On Saturday, family, friends and strangers gathered to honor her life.

“It makes us feel so wonderful. It’s a feeling that you just can’t explain- that you took the time of day to come out to show your love, your sympathy at this time,” said Shelisa Alfred, Cailee’s grandmother.

“We have people all throughout the City- I’ve been walking around talking to people that aren’t from Toulminville, never been to Aaron Park, and they say look I’m coming here to support the family and I want to be here to let people know we’re praying for them and we’re here for the family,” added Cory Penn, District 1 City Councilmember.

“She’s an angel, Gramma’s angel, daddy’s angel, daddy’s baby. She’s a sweet child, wouldn’t hurt a fly,” said Alfred.

Even though Cailee’s life was cut so short, they’re clinging tightly to the memories they have.

“My favorite memory of my granddaughter is when she found out her dad was having a kidney surgery and he needed a kidney transplant. She said, ‘daddy, you know, I’ll be glad when you get them kittens out. She thought he was having kittens instead of a kidney transplant. She was about four then. Other than that-- we have so many memories,” Alfred reminisced.

“She really meant the world to me. Like that’s my sweetheart. One of my favorite memories was when I told her to make me a sandwich-and I let her make me a sandwich and it was good though,” said William Anderson, Cailee’s uncle.

People formed a circle and clutched one another’s hands as they shared memories of Cailee.

“Her favorite color was purple,” said Alfred.

Meanwhile, Alfred and her family are imploring the community to stop the violence.

“Stop the violence. Please stop the violence. You’re hurting families out here. You’re hurting your family. And at this time you have truly hurt ours. So please, let Cailee give y’all this message to stop all this gun violence. Please,” concluded Alfred.

The family is asking the community to continue praying for them. A Go Fund Me has been created for their funeral expenses.

