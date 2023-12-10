MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Showers ending and turning colder!

Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

There will be a few light showers left over for our Sunday morning, but the heavy stuff is now well past us. If you’re headed out to church, you may need an umbrella for a few rain drops. As the day goes along the showers will diminish and a sharp north wind will drive in cooler air. It will be an upside-down day where temperatures are cooler in the afternoon than in the morning going from the low 60s to the low 50s. After sunset the temps will rapidly drop into the 40s.

By Monday morning many areas will be close to freezing. Monday will be sunny, but cool throughout with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

We will drop back into the 30s for both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Highs on both days will be around 60 and there will be partly cloudy skies and no rain chances.

We’ll wrap up the week slightly milder, but it continues to remain quiet and nice.

