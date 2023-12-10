Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dumas Wesley Toy Store helps make Christmas shopping affordable

The center held its Annual Toy Store event for low-income families.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dumas Wesley Community Center is also sharing Christmas cheer.

The center held its Annual Toy Store event for low-income families. The toys were reduced to a fraction of their retail value, making them affordable for parents to buy gifts for their children. The event provided gifts for over 110 disadvantaged children.

Proceeds support the Dumas Wesley’s after-school achievement program.

UMS-Wright has been donating toys to the cause for more than ten years. Dana Stewart, middle school counselor, said the students really get into the Christmas spirit.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

Latest News

The center held its Annual Toy Store event for low-income families.
Dumas Wesley Toy Store helps make Christmas shopping affordable
The Mobile Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa...
Kappa Alpha Psi holds Breakfast with Santa at Dearborn YMCA
The Mobile Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa...
Kappa Alpha Psi holds Breakfast with Santa at Dearborn YMCA
Firefighter Adarius Wesley returned to work on Sunday.
Injured Montgomery firefighter returns to work