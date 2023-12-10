Dumas Wesley Toy Store helps make Christmas shopping affordable

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dumas Wesley Community Center is also sharing Christmas cheer.

The center held its Annual Toy Store event for low-income families. The toys were reduced to a fraction of their retail value, making them affordable for parents to buy gifts for their children. The event provided gifts for over 110 disadvantaged children.

Proceeds support the Dumas Wesley’s after-school achievement program.

UMS-Wright has been donating toys to the cause for more than ten years. Dana Stewart, middle school counselor, said the students really get into the Christmas spirit.

