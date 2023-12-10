Extensive storm damage in Homewood includes multiple downed trees, gas leaks, and more

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After heavy storms wrecked through Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning, those who live in Homewood saw some of the worst damage.

At this time, thousands are still without power across Central Alabama. Officials in Homewood have released the list below that includes where trees are down in the roadway, where there is debris in the roadway, gas leaks, and much more:

Down Trees in Roadway

Broadway and Forest Dr

100 block of State Farm Parkway

Broadway and Redfern

Ridge Rd and Kenilworth Dr

Independence Dr on ramp Lakeshore Pkwy

Lakeshore Parkway near Independence Dr

Forest Dr (several trees down)

South Forest Dr (several trees down)

Hwy 280 and Shades Creek Pkwy

Acton Ave and Mt. Ridge Dr

East Linwood and Primose Pl

Wellington Rd and Ridge Rd

Ridge Rd (several down)

Crest Ln and Saulter Rd

Foxcroft St and Old Montgomery Hwy

Trees on Houses

Several houses on Broadway St

200 block of Raymond Dr

500 block Forest Dr S

Debris in Roadway

Cliff Place and Broadway St

1200 block of Forest Brook Cir

Crest lane to Broadway (all of the road)

1200 block of Forest Brook Dr

1500 block of Berry Rd

Power Lines Down

Wellington Rd and Mayfair Dr

1200 block of Forest Brook Circle

Durham Dr and Shades Creek Pkwy

Oxmoor Circle and Oxmoor Blvd

200 block of Raymond Dr

800 block Raymond Dr

Hwy 280 and Shades Creek Pkwy

Acton Ave and Mt. Ridge Dr

Greensprings Hwy and Columbiana Rd

Fairfax Dr and Windsor Dr

East Linwood and Primose Pl

Crest Ln and Saulter Rd

4000 block of Ridgeway Dr

Ridge Rd and Kenilworth Dr

Saulter Rd and Broadway St

Power Pole Down

I65 South between Oxmoor and Lakeshore (ALEA notified and en route)

Gas leaks

Wellington Rd and Mayfair Dr

216 Raymond Dr

Traffic Lights Out

Greensprings (Raleigh to Lakeshore Pkwy)

All of Lakeshore Pkwy

Columbiana Rd

Forest Brook neighborhood

Officials say that they believe there are other areas around the city that have also been affected by the storm, but at this time, those areas have not been reported yet.

