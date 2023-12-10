Extensive storm damage in Homewood includes multiple downed trees, gas leaks, and more
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After heavy storms wrecked through Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning, those who live in Homewood saw some of the worst damage.
At this time, thousands are still without power across Central Alabama. Officials in Homewood have released the list below that includes where trees are down in the roadway, where there is debris in the roadway, gas leaks, and much more:
Down Trees in Roadway
Broadway and Forest Dr
100 block of State Farm Parkway
Broadway and Redfern
Ridge Rd and Kenilworth Dr
Independence Dr on ramp Lakeshore Pkwy
Lakeshore Parkway near Independence Dr
Forest Dr (several trees down)
South Forest Dr (several trees down)
Hwy 280 and Shades Creek Pkwy
Acton Ave and Mt. Ridge Dr
East Linwood and Primose Pl
Wellington Rd and Ridge Rd
Ridge Rd (several down)
Crest Ln and Saulter Rd
Foxcroft St and Old Montgomery Hwy
Trees on Houses
Several houses on Broadway St
200 block of Raymond Dr
500 block Forest Dr S
Debris in Roadway
Cliff Place and Broadway St
1200 block of Forest Brook Cir
Crest lane to Broadway (all of the road)
1200 block of Forest Brook Dr
1500 block of Berry Rd
Power Lines Down
Wellington Rd and Mayfair Dr
1200 block of Forest Brook Circle
Durham Dr and Shades Creek Pkwy
Oxmoor Circle and Oxmoor Blvd
200 block of Raymond Dr
800 block Raymond Dr
Hwy 280 and Shades Creek Pkwy
Acton Ave and Mt. Ridge Dr
Greensprings Hwy and Columbiana Rd
Fairfax Dr and Windsor Dr
East Linwood and Primose Pl
Crest Ln and Saulter Rd
4000 block of Ridgeway Dr
Ridge Rd and Kenilworth Dr
Saulter Rd and Broadway St
Power Pole Down
I65 South between Oxmoor and Lakeshore (ALEA notified and en route)
Gas leaks
Wellington Rd and Mayfair Dr
216 Raymond Dr
Traffic Lights Out
Greensprings (Raleigh to Lakeshore Pkwy)
All of Lakeshore Pkwy
Columbiana Rd
Forest Brook neighborhood
Officials say that they believe there are other areas around the city that have also been affected by the storm, but at this time, those areas have not been reported yet.
