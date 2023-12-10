Advertise With Us
Harrison County cold-weather shelter to open in D’Iberville

The shelter will open Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
The shelter will open Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - In anticipation of cold-weather conditions, the Harrison County Emergency Management and Board of Supervisors announced that they will be opening up the cold-weather shelter in D’Iberville.

The shelter is located at the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center at 10395 Automall Parkway in D’iberville. The shelter will open Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Coast Transit Authority (CTA) will provide transportation to the D’Iberville shelter. For transportation information, contact CTA at 228-896-8080.

For more information about sheltering, contact EMA at 228-865-4002.

