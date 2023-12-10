Advertise With Us
Kappa Alpha Psi holds Breakfast with Santa at Dearborn YMCA

The Mobile Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa at the Dearborn YMCA.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Santa may be busy getting ready for Christmas in just two weeks, but that didn’t stop him from meeting with local children this weekend.

The Mobile Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa at the Dearborn YMCA. Participating children were served a hot breakfast, got free haircuts and even got their nails done. There was also face painting and a photo op with St. Nick.

Organizers said the event is a win-win: a chance to serve the community and an opportunity to spread holiday magic to the youth in the Port City.

“It brings great joy to us to be able to serve out community,” said D.J. Larry said. “That’s a part of our charter — is to serve the community.

“It’s grown over the years. It gets bigger each year. We want to continue to invest in it and give back to our community — make sure that those who do not have are not forgotten and we’re here to serve them,” Larry said.

There was also a bike raffle where 40 bikes were given out to some lucky winners.

