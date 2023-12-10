Advertise With Us
Hire One

Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Michael Dewayne Thomas
Michael Dewayne Thomas(Monroe County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is urgently searching for a man who is suspected in a woman’s murder and who is considered armed and dangerous.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright on Sunday urged the community to be on the lookout 47-year-old Michael Dewayne Thomas.

Thomas is wanted in connection with the death of Kimberly Niccol Kidd, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thomas is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Thomas or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 251-575-4716 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

Latest News

The center held its Annual Toy Store event for low-income families.
Dumas Wesley Toy Store helps make Christmas shopping affordable
The center held its Annual Toy Store event for low-income families.
Dumas Wesley Toy Store helps make Christmas shopping affordable
The Mobile Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa...
Kappa Alpha Psi holds Breakfast with Santa at Dearborn YMCA
The Mobile Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa...
Kappa Alpha Psi holds Breakfast with Santa at Dearborn YMCA
Firefighter Adarius Wesley returned to work on Sunday.
Injured Montgomery firefighter returns to work