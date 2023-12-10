Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is urgently searching for a man who is suspected in a woman’s murder and who is considered armed and dangerous.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright on Sunday urged the community to be on the lookout 47-year-old Michael Dewayne Thomas.

Thomas is wanted in connection with the death of Kimberly Niccol Kidd, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thomas is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Thomas or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 251-575-4716 immediately.

