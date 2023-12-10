Advertise With Us
Opioid prescriptions trend down for 10th year in Alabama

New data shows that opioid prescriptions are trending down in Alabama.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New data from the American Medical Association shows that opioid prescriptions are trending down in Alabama from 2012 to 2022.

Prescriptions went down 3.2% from 2021 to 2022, a 43.7% decrease from the 10 years.

The Medical Association for the State of Alabama said they have been working to educate physicians on not fully relying on prescribing opioids for pain management.

“Opioids are problematic when it comes to stopping them, especially with prolonged use, because you can get addicted to them,” said association president Dr. George Kulianos.

Addiction to opioids can lead to death because they are available on the street for a high cash value, but Dr. Kulianos says “these are opioids that are coming from overseas that are spiked with fentanyl.”

Dr. Kulianos recommends nonsteroidal pain medication, physical therapy, exercise, and changes in diet and lifestyle as an alternative to opioids for pain management.

If you or someone you suspect is struggling with opioid addiction, you can find resources for curbing addiction here.

