Advertise With Us
Hire One

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother

13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lydia Flowers, the 13-year-old daughter of Lou Anda Jones, has been charged with the murder of her own mother.

Flowers was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Her bond was set at $1.2 million.

These are the same charges filed Thursday against 23-year-old Nathaniel Davis of West Point. Davis remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

The charges for Flowers and Davis stemmed from the shooting death of Jones, 48, who was found dead in her home earlier this week. She had been shot in the back.

Lydia went missing after her mother’s death, but was found days later.

Jones’ sister, Taquinci Sheehy, believed from the beginning that Lydia was somehow involved.

Investigators said the case is still under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

Latest News

The 36-year-old died in July after being tased twice by a Mobile police officer during a...
Family of Jawan Dallas announces plan to file federal lawsuit in his death
People in Spanish Fort got into the holiday spirit Sunday morning as the Christmas parade...
Parade brings holiday spirit to Spanish Fort
Herron Abney III, affectionately known as Tripp, was born prematurely on July 12 at 21 weeks...
Premature miracle baby born in July discharged from NICU
People in Spanish Fort got into the holiday spirit Sunday morning as the Christmas parade...
Parade brings holiday spirit to Spanish Fort
Herron Abney III, affectionately known as Tripp, was born prematurely on July 12 at 21 weeks...
Premature miracle baby born in July discharged from NICU