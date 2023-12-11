13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lydia Flowers, the 13-year-old daughter of Lou Anda Jones, has been charged with the murder of her own mother.

Flowers was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Her bond was set at $1.2 million.

These are the same charges filed Thursday against 23-year-old Nathaniel Davis of West Point. Davis remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

The charges for Flowers and Davis stemmed from the shooting death of Jones, 48, who was found dead in her home earlier this week. She had been shot in the back.

Lydia went missing after her mother’s death, but was found days later.

Jones’ sister, Taquinci Sheehy, believed from the beginning that Lydia was somehow involved.

Investigators said the case is still under investigation.

