2 capital murder suspects among 6 fugitives arrested in Selma operation

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A four-day law enforcement operation in Selma has netted the arrests of six fugitives, including two suspects wanted for capital murder, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force said the operation was focused on members of a gang wanted for various crimes. Those suspects and their charges include:

Stephen Woods – Capital Murder Jaaquon Wilson – Capital Murder Lashonda Carter – Hindering Prosecution / Possession of Narcotics Trevon Lewis – Failure to Appear (Federal Prosecution) Khadijah Dillard – False Statements / Firearms Violation (Federal Prosecution) Collin Barley – Felon in Possession of Firearms (Federal Prosecution)

Woods is accused of killing Javon Hall on April 29. No details were immediately available on the homicide in which Wilson is charged.

In addition to the arrests, law enforcement recovered two firearms, including an assault style rifle and a handgun, as well as a small amount of marijuana. More charges are pending, according to the task force.

“By continuing to conduct these joint operations in South Alabama, we are committed to keeping the citizens of South Alabama safe”, said Mark F. Sloke, the US Marshal for the Southern District of Alabama. “We will continue to seek justice for those who violate the laws of our great nation and put our communities at risk. This joint operation highlights the commitment the US Marshals Service has in keeping the historic streets of Selma safe for its citizens.” The GCRFTF are still actively pursuing other individuals with warrants wanted out of the Selma Alabama area.

The operation was led by the task force, but with help from a number of agencies including The Southern District of Alabama, Alcohol Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), ATF Safe Streets Task Force, Selma Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Thomasville Police Department, Demopolis Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, The District Attorney’s Office 4th Judicial Circuit, The District Attorney’s Office 17th Judicial District, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), and the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles.

