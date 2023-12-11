Advertise With Us
Hire One

24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.(Oklahoma Game Wardens)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED ROCK, Okla. (Gray News) – A 24-year-old hunter died in a hunting accident on Sunday morning in Oklahoma, according to officials.

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.

Game wardens said that the man went in the water to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off. Water overcame his waders, and he did not resurface.

Using imaging technology, officials found his body on the lake floor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post.

The man has not been named, but officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

Latest News

Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
LIVE: Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising
A TV screen shows an image of members of South Korean K-pop band BTS during a news program at...
BTS members RM and V start mandatory military service in South Korea
Lawyer Harry Daniels, standing at podium on Monday, December 11, 2023, announces a federal...
Family of Jawan Dallas files $36 million against Mobile, police officers