3 plead not guilty to felony murder in drive-by shooting that killed Mobile girl

Three people charged with felony murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl pleaded not guilty Monday, and a judge set a hearing for Friday to determine
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people charged with felony murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl pleaded not guilty Monday, and a judge set a hearing for Friday to determine if they will be held without bail.

Tyrone Williams, 19, and Ariel Curry, 22, were the first two people arrested in the death of Cailee Knight last Tuesday on Rhett Drive. Prosecutors allege that Williams fired the gun while Curry was driving at about 1 a.m. last Tuesday. Knight was sleeping on a couch in the home, according to police.

Williams and Curry also are charged with shooting into an occupied building.

Darius Lucky Jr., 18, pleaded not guilty to a single count of felony murder. Police arrested him over the weekend.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby accepted the not guilty pleas and set Friday’s hearing under Aniah’s Law, which gives judges wider discretion to deny bail in certain cases alleging violent crimes. Prosecutors argue that there are no conditions of bond that could ensure the public’s safety.

“It depends on the circumstances and the situations,” said Lucky’s lawyer, Willie Huntly. “And some are in that situation, but I don’t think my client is in that situation, particularly if he was not directly involved. And I think that’s what the state’s evidence gonna show that he wasn’t directly involved.”

Defense lawyer Jeff Deen, who represents Curry, said he was conducting his own investigation and would not comment on the allegations until after he gathers all the facts. But he said whether the judge grants the Aniah’s Law request or not, the practical effect likely will be the same.

‘Due to the nature of the offense, we anticipate a very high bond being set. … We’ll do what we can to get a bond low enough that her family can make,” he told FOX10 News. “But even if (at) this junction they set bond, I don’t think it’s gonna be within the means of her family anyway.”

