Alabama lawmaker wants high school athletes to benefit from NIL deals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama lawmaker wants to prepare high school student-athletes for college sports by filing a bill that allows them to earn money for their name, image, or likeness.

Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, wants to give high school student-athletes a chance to earn some money for their talents.

“That could be you know, an endorsement from Nike, that could be getting an endorsement from a mom-and-pop store. It’s all down the spectrum, what you can get, it depends on the player,” said Gray.

Gray says this is something other states are already doing.

“I was like we need reciprocity because if not, athletes, all they have to do for Phenix City, is cross over a bridge over 13th Street and they’re in Columbus,” said Gray.

According to the bill, athletes cannot be paid for performance and cannot be recruited to certain schools for money.

Students would not be able to promote their school. Gray says this is based on the students marketing their own name, image, or likeness.

He wants students to use this opportunity to start building generational wealth.

“You’re 15 years old, you’re on NIL, you learn about short term and long term investments and by the age of 35, you have millions of dollars, and you actually know how to use them and live with those millions,” he said.

To be able to accept an NIL deal, athletes and their families would be required to take a financial literacy course and notify the school and athletic director. You can read the entire bill here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.