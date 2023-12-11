Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama lawmaker wants high school athletes to benefit from NIL deals

One state lawmaker is working on a bill that would allow for NIL deals for athletes in high school.
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama lawmaker wants to prepare high school student-athletes for college sports by filing a bill that allows them to earn money for their name, image, or likeness.

Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, wants to give high school student-athletes a chance to earn some money for their talents.

“That could be you know, an endorsement from Nike, that could be getting an endorsement from a mom-and-pop store. It’s all down the spectrum, what you can get, it depends on the player,” said Gray.

Gray says this is something other states are already doing.

“I was like we need reciprocity because if not, athletes, all they have to do for Phenix City, is cross over a bridge over 13th Street and they’re in Columbus,” said Gray.

According to the bill, athletes cannot be paid for performance and cannot be recruited to certain schools for money.

Students would not be able to promote their school. Gray says this is based on the students marketing their own name, image, or likeness.

He wants students to use this opportunity to start building generational wealth.

“You’re 15 years old, you’re on NIL, you learn about short term and long term investments and by the age of 35, you have millions of dollars, and you actually know how to use them and live with those millions,” he said.

To be able to accept an NIL deal, athletes and their families would be required to take a financial literacy course and notify the school and athletic director. You can read the entire bill here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

A judge sentenced Charity Harris to 35 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated...
Semmes woman sentenced for aggravated child abuse of twins
911 calls on a robbery in progress on July 2, 2023, the night Mobile police officers...
Jawan Dallas’ family files lawsuit alleging unlawful use of force, excessive force
The fire took just about everything from the family, including two dogs and five cats.
Stapleton family loses home and pets to house fire
The family filed a multi-million dollar federal lawsuit against the city of Mobile plus two...
Jawan Dallas' family files lawsuit alleging unlawful use of force, excessive force
Accused Mobile cop killer Marco Antonio Perez was in court Monday as a judge laid out the...
Four years after death of Mobile cop, Theodore man’s capital murder trial on track for January