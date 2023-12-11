A Balanced Meal w/ Rouses Cheese Pizza
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
April Sins, dietitian with Rouses Markets, says pizza sometimes gets a bad rap nutrition-wise, but there are ways to make it into a balanced meal.
Rouses has frozen pizza with thin crust. April says, she especially likes the spinach and goat cheese option.
In addition, she says, you can create more balance by adding more lean vegetables and protein to your pizza.
