BRRR! Another cold one!

By Matt Barrentine
Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps will fall rapidly overnight tonight. By Tuesday morning many inland areas will be close to freezing. In our metro areas along I-10 the temps will drop into the mid 30s. Coastal areas can expect upper 30s.

The wind chill won’t be as much of a factor tomorrow morning, but occasional puffs will make it feel a bit chillier. Make sure everyone is bundled up as they head out the door in the morning!

The good news is that it will be another sunny, but cool day Tuesday with highs around 60.

We will drop back into the upper 30s Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the low 60s and there will be partly cloudy skies and it will continue to be dry.

We’ll wrap up the week slightly milder, but it continues to remain quiet and nice.

The next chance of rain comes this weekend. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday. There will be a better chance of rain on Sunday as a Gulf low approaches and spreads showers across the area.

