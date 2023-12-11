Crowds turn out as Prichard’s Christmas parade rolls

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard was feeling festive this weekend as its 22nd annual Christmas parade rolled through the streets.

People lined the streets enjoying all the fun while catching some throws along the route and enjoying performances by the Vigor Marching Wolfpack Band and the Blunt Mighty Leopards Marching Band.

The annual parade was put on by the Prichard Organizational Committee and the city of Prichard.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.