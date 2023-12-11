Advertise With Us
Hire One

Family of Jawan Dallas announces plan to file federal lawsuit in his death

Since then, the family has been pushing for answers surrounding his death
The 36-year-old died in July after being tased twice by a Mobile police officer during a struggle.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Jawan Dallas plans to file a federal lawsuit in his death.

That announcement came out late Sunday night from the family’s attorney.

The 36-year-old died back in July after being tased twice by a Mobile police officer during a struggle.

Since then, the family has been pushing for answers surrounding his death.

Dallas’ death sparked outrage and protests across the community for more transparency.

Last month, a Mobile County Grand Jury found that officers were not criminally liable for his death.

Mobile County grand jury determines officers not criminally liable for death of Jawan Dallas

According to District Attorney Keith Blackwood Dallas’ death was caused by underlying health issues and drug use.

The family has viewed the body camera footage of that struggle, saying that Dallas repeatedly called for help and said he could not breathe.

Jawan Dallas family holds community meeting after viewing body camera footage

The announcement for this lawsuit will take place Monday morning outside Government Plaza at 8:30.

The family will be joined by national civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels, John Burris, and Ben Crump.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

Latest News

People in Spanish Fort got into the holiday spirit Sunday morning as the Christmas parade...
Parade brings holiday spirit to Spanish Fort
Herron Abney III, affectionately known as Tripp, was born prematurely on July 12 at 21 weeks...
Premature miracle baby born in July discharged from NICU
People in Spanish Fort got into the holiday spirit Sunday morning as the Christmas parade...
Parade brings holiday spirit to Spanish Fort
Herron Abney III, affectionately known as Tripp, was born prematurely on July 12 at 21 weeks...
Premature miracle baby born in July discharged from NICU