Family of Jawan Dallas announces plan to file federal lawsuit in his death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Jawan Dallas plans to file a federal lawsuit in his death.

That announcement came out late Sunday night from the family’s attorney.

The 36-year-old died back in July after being tased twice by a Mobile police officer during a struggle.

Since then, the family has been pushing for answers surrounding his death.

Dallas’ death sparked outrage and protests across the community for more transparency.

Last month, a Mobile County Grand Jury found that officers were not criminally liable for his death.

According to District Attorney Keith Blackwood Dallas’ death was caused by underlying health issues and drug use.

The family has viewed the body camera footage of that struggle, saying that Dallas repeatedly called for help and said he could not breathe.

The announcement for this lawsuit will take place Monday morning outside Government Plaza at 8:30.

The family will be joined by national civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels, John Burris, and Ben Crump.

