Family of Jawan Dallas files $36 million against Mobile, police officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Months of protests and fiery speeches at City Council meetings reached their inevitable conclusion Monday – a federal lawsuit accusing two police officers of wrongdoing in the death of Jawan “Jay” Dallas.

Lawyers for the Dallas family have vowed legal action for months. They filed the seven-count civil complaint a little more than five months after the July 2 incident at Plantation Mobile Home Park on Carol Plantation Road. The suit seeks $36 million in damages, $1 million for each year of Dallas’ life.

“He was assaulted multiple times, struggling multiple times and changing successively multiple times it led to his death,” attorney Harry Danies said during a Monday news conference.

The suit names the city and the officers involved, identified as John Doe 1 and 2. The civil complaint accuses the officers of excessive force and assault and battery during the confrontation at the trailer park. It also alleges that one of the officers retaliated against Dallas in violation of his Frist Amendment right to free speech.

The count against the city alleges that the Mobile Police Department failed to properly train its officers.

City officials did not immediately respond to questions for comment. But Police Chief Paul Prine said several days after the incident that Dallas tried to grab an officer’s Taser gun.

“I think it’s important to note that at the moment Mr. Dallas attempted to take the Taser from the officers, the officers restrained themselves very well and had every right under the policy and under state law to implement deadly force,” he said at the time. “And they didn’t do it.”

An autopsy report indicates that Dallas had underlying medical issues exacerbated by synthetic cannabinoids and amphetamine in his system. The medical examiner also concluded that exertion during the arrest was a contributing factor.

Prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, one of several lawyers on the team, blasted the city for refusing to release police body camera footage to the public.

“The chief knows that there’s a video that shows everything that transpired,” he said. “But he’s been disrespectful to the citizens of Mobile to say that he doesn’t trust them to be able to be objective and view that video and determine if those officers acted inappropriately and engaged in excessive force leading to the death of this young man.”

The First Amendment retaliation claim relates to statements Dallas made during the confrontation, which began with a 911 call reported an attempted break-in at one of the trailer homes. Attorney Harry Daniels, who watched the body cam videos with the Dallas family, has described the Theodore man telling officers he could not breathe and said, “I don’t want to be George Floyd,” a reference to a black man in Minneapolis whose death at the hand of police sparked nationwide protests in 2020.

The suit alleges that one of the officers said if Dallas “don’t shut the (expletive) up,” he was going to “punch him in the stomach.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.