Family of Jawan Dallas files $36 million lawsuit against City of Mobile and two MPD officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Five months after his death, the family of Jawan Dallas has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Mobile plus two Mobile police officers who were named as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2.

“Juwan Dallas had a life, he had destiny, he had plans,” said civil rights attorney Harry Daniels. “We’re going to allow those plans and that destiny to continue through his mother, through his family, we’re suing on behalf of him for $36 million.”

Dallas died back in July after an altercation with two MPD officers. Investigators say he was tased twice during a struggle with an officer. The medical examiner ruled Dallas’ death was not caused by the tasing. The report said he died from underlying health issues and drug use that was exacerbated by the exertion during the arrest.

“He was tased multiple times, beaten multiple times that led to his death,” said Daniels.

Last month, a Mobile County grand jury found that officers were not criminally liable for Dallas’ death civil rights attorney Harry Daniels says the lawsuit includes allegations of unlawful use of force and excessive force violation.

The lawsuit also claims the officers violated Dallas’ fourth amendment rights by asking for his id when he wasn’t suspected of a crime which is why attorneys also filed an unconstitutional custom policy claim.

“The police officers in the city of Mobile cannot demand identification without suspicion or justification,” said Daniels.

“What we’re alleging in the lawsuit is but it’s a pattern and practice that exists within the Mobile Police Department that’s reflective of the violent culture in the United States,” said Lee Merritt.

Attorneys for the Dallas family and his father Phil Williams say this lawsuit is about getting justice for Dallas and his family.

“Thank you Lord for giving me strength to be here for my son the ambition and the will power. He was well worth it. We’re here to get this straightened. We ain’t going away,” said Phil Williams.

The family is requesting a trial as part of the lawsuit. We received this statement from Executive Director of Public Safety Robert Lasky:

“The City of Mobile does not typically comment on pending litigation. However, we find ourselves in the unusual position of having to correct a false narrative portrayed publicly by attorney Harry Daniels in a press conference earlier today. During his comments, Mr. Daniels called into question the character of our police chief by claiming he lied to the public about the events leading up to the confrontation between Jawan Dallas and two Mobile police officers on July 2, 2023. Because the statements made by Mr. Daniels are inciteful and false, it is our opinion that it severs a public interest to release the 911 call and the subsequent dispatch of two of our police officers to a reported burglary in progress on July 2, 2023. These transcripts speak for themselves. The information provided by the operator to the 911 Caller and the responding officers was the same information that Chief Paul Prine relayed to the media and the members of the public during his press conference on July 7, 2023.” — The 911 caller described “a black male” wearing a “red” or “reddish shirt” or “red pants” to the 911 dispatcher with the Mobile County 911 Center. The caller then tells a dispatcher with the Mobile Police Department that the man had “walked up the road up there, to it looked like trailer 27.” — When dispatchers relayed that information to the responding officers, they described the subject as a “black male, wearing a hat, red shirt, possible red pants” who was “last seen near trailer 27.” — Jawan Dallas was wearing red, short pants when police encountered him near trailer 27 on July 2, 2023.

