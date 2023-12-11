Florida man gets 2 consecutive life prison terms for 2020 double homicide

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - A Florida judge has sentenced a man to two consecutive life prison terms stemming from a 2020 double homicide, the State Attorney’s Office for the Florida’s First Judicial Circuit announced.

Santa Rosa Circuit Court Judge Clifton Drake last week handed the sentence to Courtney William Howell for two counts of second-degree murder. Howell had pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 8, 2023.

Authorities said that Howell was living at the residence with his girlfriend, Samantha Huffman, and his stepfather, John Hendricks Jr., at the time of the murders. Law enforcement responded to Hendricks’s residence in Navarre, Fla., on Sept. 13, 2020, and found that Howell attacked both Huffman and Hendricks, stabbing each of them numerous times with a knife without provocation, according to the state prosecutor’s office.

