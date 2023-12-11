Games & gadgets gift guide

Advertise With Us
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The hottest trends for gifts in 2023 may not be what you would expect. And if you’re having difficulty finding the perfect gift for a young adult in your life, then we have you covered.

We were joined on Studio10 by gaming expert and actress Hailey Bright, who shared her insight into some of the hot gifts that millennials and Gen-Zers are discussing on her weekly show about video games. 

BACKGROUND: Hailey co-hosts Coin-op TV Live, a weekly show about video games and pop culture. She also played the role of Wonder Woman in First Impressions, starring Doug Jones (Hellboy). She is a producer and writer known for SC3 Arcade Party: A Look Behind the Games. As a seasoned TV Host, Actress, Producer, & Social Media Influencer Hailey Bright’s extensive TV credits include CBS, MTV, ABC, NBC, Syfy, Spike TV, HBO, DirecTV, GSN, Clevver TV, PopSugar, AOL, Sony, & Yahoo. Hailey has been the face of many large brands including Walmart, Best Buy, Toyota, Microsoft, & NewEgg. Hailey has over 150k online fans & has made a number of guest appearances on KTLA, CBS2, Viacom, Tubefilter, & NBC

