Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gautier woman is proving it’s never too late to reach for your dreams.

“When I got on campus, I just felt like I belonged there,” said Wilda Marshall. “I would have my tablet out on the desk. I would have my pens, my little box there. And I would be there before anybody else came in the classroom.”

To Marshall, her children came first, putting them through school before she ever took the chance.

“I always felt like something was missing out of my life, and it was my education. I made sure that my children [were] fine, raising them as a single parent.”

At the age of 69 and nearly a decade into retirement, learning would become her newfound hobby.

After a year of curriculum at MGCCC, Marshall transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi with a scholarship from Phi Theta Kappa.

“I made myself known on campus. I went into the bookstore and let them know who I was and just made friendship everywhere I went.”

But, she never lost focus. In fact, she snagged a number of awards along the way.

“Learning became no problem to me,” Marshall states. “I haven even taken up to seven classes at one time...When I’m confused, I didn’t go to other students or anything. I went straight to the professors and straight to the instructors, and that way, I had it straight from the horse’s mouth, as one would say.”

Buckling down, Marshall says she only took one summer off — and only because the school didn’t offer her courses.

“I said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘What is my mind going to do?’”

Her dream of earning a bachelor’s degree in early child development came on Friday.

“This learning experience, this journey, it fulfilled my life.”

Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.

