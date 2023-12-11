Advertise With Us
Happy and healthy pets for the holidays

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Laila Ali is best known as a world class athlete, home design expert and TV host. What you may not know is that this amazing mother of two has a passion for taking great care of her family and their amazing pets, Malibu and Buddy.

Learn why Ali understands the importance of a personalized health journey – including the needs of her dogs and entire family. The superstar is teaming with Purina to launch the new EverRoot Dog Supplements in soft chew form that are made with high quality ingredients from trusted sources. Learn why this new easy-to-chew form that dogs will love is revolutionizing the pet supplements industry. Ali also shared timely suggestions for helping pets avoid stress and thrive during the stressful holidays.

Click here for more information.

