High around 60, then lows in middle 30s

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thankfully we got through Saturday night’s severe threat without any major issues like what we saw in Tennessee and north Alabama. Our sky will be sunny today, and we’ll warm up to around 60 degrees later this afternoon. It will get cold again tonight with a low in the mid 30s. We are expecting highs in the upper 50s to low 60s all week, but our mornings won’t be as cold later this week as clouds come back to act as a blanket.

Morning temps will rise to the mid 40s by Thursday morning and our sky will be mostly cloudy. A few showers return for Friday and the weekend with little to no thunder. For now the rain coverage will be 40% for Saturday and Sunday.

