Ice cream taste test: Van Leeuwen’s Kraft Mac & Cheese and Dill Pickle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joe, Chelsey and Jenn taste test some interesting ice cream flavors!

KRAFT MACARONI & CHEESE

Have you ever met someone who didn’t smile while eating ice cream? Or while eating a comforting bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese? Yeah, we didn’t think so. So why not enjoy both, at the same time, in the same bowl, with the same mouth. You know you’ve always wondered what this mash-up would taste like. Or at least you do now.

DILL PICKLE

Dill pickle ice cream gives you permission to try the unexpected. The tangy yet sweet pickle ice cream is more pickle-ized with a dill pickle swirl. Don’t knock it til you try it, because you know you will.

