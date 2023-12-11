INVESTIGATE: Teacher fired, contract not renewed several times before child porn arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Newschannel 7’s special investigative report, we learned a teacher was fired and his contract was not renewed several times before he was arrested for child porn.

Brian McKay was arrested on November 29th, 2023, on more than a dozen child porn charges.

Bay County detectives say they found hundreds of images of child sexual abuse in 56-year-old Brian McKay’s Bayou George home.

They say there’s no indication he produced the materials.

A forensic analysis is being done.

Investigators say that could lead to more charges.

After getting many viewer comments, we wanted to find out more about McKay’s history with our local schools.

Newschannel 7 made a public records request for McKay’s personnel file.

We reviewed about 200 documents showing McKay’s employment with Bay District Schools since 2013.

It revealed he’d been fired twice, and his contract was not renewed several times, but he continued to be re-hired multiple times.

The file contained documentation of what appeared to be a disciplinary notice from 2013 when Brian McKay worked at Bay High School as a substitute.

It stated he was advised that his performance was less than satisfactory due to inappropriate class management.

In 2018, he was not recommended to continue teaching at Merritt Brown Middle School for the 2018-2019 school year.

He resigned from Mowat Middle School in October 2019, citing he disliked the disrespect of the eighth-grade students.

Also in 2019, a note in his file indicated he wanted to be a temp instructor.

His teacher’s contract was also not renewed in April of 2022 at Merritt Brown Middle School, for a second time.

Then May of 2022, the Department of Families and Children investigated claims that he repeatedly touched a student’s thigh at Merritt Brown Middle School.

In the investigative summary, it says “There appears to be a consistent pattern of inappropriate behavior, but no clear disclosures of sexual abuse.”

Law enforcement did not pursue charges.

He was fired from Jinks Middle School in September of 2022.

He worked a single day on November 1st, 2022, and then was fired as a paraprofessional at Cedar Grove Elementary.

This September, the state Education Practices Commission reprimanded him for a Walton County charge of loitering or prowling, a charge the courts dropped.

When he was arrested for child porn, he was teaching third grade at Tommy Smith Elementary School.

We asked Bay District Schools to interview with us and specifically asked why McKay was rehired after being terminated or why his contract had not been renewed multiple times.

The Director of Communications with Bay District Schools, Sharon Michalik, told us they can’t comment on an ongoing investigation and sent us a written statement:

“Bay District Schools is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability in all aspects of our operations. We are deeply saddened to confirm the recent arrest of an employee on serious charges, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement. While we understand the public’s concern, this is an ongoing investigation, so we cannot comment on the specific details. We have faith in our law enforcement partners and the judicial process, and we appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as the legal proceedings unfold. It is important to note that, even before this incident, Bay District Schools has been actively engaged in a comprehensive review, revision, and update of all district policies. This initiative aims to enhance and strengthen our practices related to employee recruitment and retention, as well as all other aspects of BDS operations. The well-being and safety of our students, staff, and the community remain our top priorities. We want to reassure the public that BDS holds all employees to the highest standards of conduct. Swift and decisive action will always be taken when concerns are brought to our attention, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure learning environment for our students. As we continue to work towards strengthening our policies and procedures, we also want to be clear that we value the trust placed in us by the community. The more than 3,500 employees of Bay District Schools are dedicated to upholding that trust through transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.”

McKay is set to be arraigned, where he will enter a plea for 20 child porn charges on February 5th.

