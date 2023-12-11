Advertise With Us
Man remains hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting during traffic stop in Wilmer

By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about a Mobile County deputy-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend.

It unfolded around 3 a.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on Alabama 158 and Jones Road in Wilmer.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, a driver refused to show identification and was uncooperative. Officials say the suspect was reaching for something inside his vehicle at which point the deputy fired at him.

The suspect -- who was identified by the MCSO as Hunter Sabastian Bixler, 34, of Cedar Park, Texas -- was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries said to not be life threatening. The sheriff’s office said this morning that Bixler remains hospitalized.

Authorities say a gun, drugs and burglary tools were found in the vehicle.

They say the suspect gave false information during the traffic stop, including a name, date of birth and social security number that were all found to be incorrect.

The MCSO said an additional patrol deputy arrived on the scene to assist during the stop and that both deputies observed the driver attempting to conceal a firearm underneath his right leg. A news release states that both deputies drew their weapons, and one fired at the suspect hitting both his hands.

A female passenger was detained for questioning. According to the sheriff’s office, she told authorities that she believed Bixler to be homeless and that she had agreed to take him to Florida. But she further said that he during the trip he made her withdraw money from her bank account and stated they were going to Utah, the MCSO said.

After confirming Bixler’s identity, a National Crime Information Center check showed the following advisory: “The subject made threats that if he was pulled over by law enforcement, he would shoot the officer,” according to the sheriff’s office.

