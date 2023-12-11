Mobile man suspected in November shooting that injured woman surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a November shooting that injured a woman has surrendered, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said Kuhnareus Davis of Mobile turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the evening of Nov. 5. MPD said a woman and an unknown man, later identified as Davis got into an argument at Vermillion Drove and Burdette Road. Davis allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle as she tried to leave.

Authorities said the victim was treated at Springhill Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Davis is charged with first-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle. He has a court date scheduled Tuesday, according to jail records.

