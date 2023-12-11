Advertise With Us
National Weather Service confirms two weekend tornadoes in Jefferson County

Damage occurred across central Alabama as strong storms pushed through the are Sunday morning.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two short-lived tornado tracks that occurred in Jefferson County over the weekend.

Officials say the first tornado occurred just north of Lakeshore Parkway in the Wildwood and Samford University area with a rating of EF1/100mph.

The second tornado occurred near Brookwood Mall and traveled into Mountain Brook and Cahaba Heights with a rating of EF1/90mph.

At this time, officials say that additional surveys are planned for Lee and Barbour counties Monday.

