National Weather Service confirms two weekend tornadoes in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two short-lived tornado tracks that occurred in Jefferson County over the weekend.

Officials say the first tornado occurred just north of Lakeshore Parkway in the Wildwood and Samford University area with a rating of EF1/100mph.

The second tornado occurred near Brookwood Mall and traveled into Mountain Brook and Cahaba Heights with a rating of EF1/90mph.

At this time, officials say that additional surveys are planned for Lee and Barbour counties Monday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.