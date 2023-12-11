Advertise With Us
Hire One

Parade brings holiday spirit to Spanish Fort

People in Spanish Fort got into the holiday spirit Sunday morning as the Christmas parade rolled through the Eastern Shore Centre.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort got into the Christmas spirit Sunday morning as they gathered at the Eastern Shore Centre for the city’s annual Christmas in the Fort parade.

There were throws being caught and the chilly temperatures didn’t stop everyone from having a fun time.

Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl served as the grand marshal for the parade. Miss Eastern Shore, Santa and others also made an appearance.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

Latest News

The 36-year-old died in July after being tased twice by a Mobile police officer during a...
Family of Jawan Dallas announces plan to file federal lawsuit in his death
Herron Abney III, affectionately known as Tripp, was born prematurely on July 12 at 21 weeks...
Premature miracle baby born in July discharged from NICU
People in Spanish Fort got into the holiday spirit Sunday morning as the Christmas parade...
Parade brings holiday spirit to Spanish Fort
Herron Abney III, affectionately known as Tripp, was born prematurely on July 12 at 21 weeks...
Premature miracle baby born in July discharged from NICU