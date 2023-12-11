Parade brings holiday spirit to Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort got into the Christmas spirit Sunday morning as they gathered at the Eastern Shore Centre for the city’s annual Christmas in the Fort parade.

There were throws being caught and the chilly temperatures didn’t stop everyone from having a fun time.

Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl served as the grand marshal for the parade. Miss Eastern Shore, Santa and others also made an appearance.

