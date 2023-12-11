Pascagoula woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Monday afternoon that a Pascagoula woman has died as the result of a fatal crash on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A 2005 Jeep Wrangler driven by 74-year-old Alice Haydock of Vancleave was traveling west onto Wade-Vancleave Road from Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Honda Fit driven by 73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula traveling south on Highway 63 and a 2022 Mercedes Benz Cargo van driven by 41-year old Felicia Carter of Vancleave that was stopped on Wade-Vancleave Road.

Mildred Davis suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.