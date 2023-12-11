Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pascagoula woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Jackson County

73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was...
73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased.(Arizona's Family)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Monday afternoon that a Pascagoula woman has died as the result of a fatal crash on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A 2005 Jeep Wrangler driven by 74-year-old Alice Haydock of Vancleave was traveling west onto Wade-Vancleave Road from Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Honda Fit driven by 73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula traveling south on Highway 63 and a 2022 Mercedes Benz Cargo van driven by 41-year old Felicia Carter of Vancleave that was stopped on Wade-Vancleave Road.

Mildred Davis suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

The drive-by shooting of Cailee Knight, a 9-year-old Mobile, Alabama, girl, has sparked...
Multiple shooters, guns used in drive-by that killed 9-year-old, Mobile County DA says
Attorneys for the Dallas family and his father Phil Williams say this lawsuit is about getting...
Family of Jawan Dallas files $36 million lawsuit against City of Mobile and two MPD officers
Kuhnareus Davis
Mobile man suspected in November shooting that injured woman surrenders
A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart