Premature miracle baby born in July discharged from NICU

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Herron Abney III, affectionately known as Tripp, was born prematurely on July 12 at 21 weeks and 3 days.

His parents, Herron Abney II and Trashinda Gavin, detail their rollercoaster journey.

“We want to let everyone know that he is proof that God answers prayers. I come out of this with a new faith- nobody can tell me that God is not real,” they said.

“She slipped on the stairs and a couple days later, she was in labor, so we think that’s part of the reason she went into labor early,” said Abney.

Suddenly, their world came crashing down.

“They’re telling us with her being not far enough along in her pregnancy- that he had a 1 percent chance of survival with her being only 21 weeks that they wouldn’t try to save him even if he was born with a heartbeat,” explained Abney.

“Before he was born, they were saying ‘we won’t be able to do anything to resuscitate him or anything like that because he’ll be so small. And we were like why not? He deserves a fighting chance. We advocated for him,” added Gavin.

Miraculously, Tripp was born weighing 15.3 ounces.

“They didn’t do anything to resuscitate him. They just put a breathing tube down his throat,” said Gavin.

“I was standing there looking when he came out and I said oh he’s moving,” added Abney.

But their journey was just beginning. Tripp’s stay in the NICU would last five months as he underwent around-the-clock care.

“Every night, we prayed for him. We prayed for him every single night, we never missed a night. We’ve been to the NICU every single day since he’s been there and that’s been since July the 12th,” said Gavin.

“Some days it seemed like we took two steps forward and then three steps back,” said Abney.

On Wednesday, Tripp was officially discharged. His parents say he’s healthy other than a couple minor issues.

“Didn’t know how to feel, like our baby is coming home,” said Gavin.

Tripp’s parents say they’ve learned so much in this process. Tripp’s mother is in nursing school and she has a new vision.

“It’s really inspired me to become a NICU nurse and that’s exactly what I want to do,” she said.

They hope their story impacts others facing similar obstacles.

“Plead your case. Advocate for your baby. Let them know your child deserves a chance at survival.”

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Curtis Means of Alabama holds the record for the most premature surviving baby in the world, Means was born at 21 weeks and 1 day in July 2020. Tripp was born at 21 weeks and 3 days, so he follows close behind.

The family has several medical expenses and they’ve launched a Go Fund Me here.

They’ve also started a TikTok account, @babytripp_h3, to inspire others with their story.

