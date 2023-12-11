Advertise With Us
Saraland’s Ryan Williams will reclassify to Class of 2024

The Alabama commit will join the Crimson Tide a year early.
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams announced that he plans to reclassify from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024. Williams is considered one of the top receivers in the entire country and says he and his family started talking reclassifying after he won Mr. Football last year as a sophomore. The Alabama commit will head to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide a year early and leaves as one of the best players in Saraland’s history after scoring over 70 touchdowns in his career. Williams says he’s thankful for the memories and the support from his Spartan family.

“That’s always hard to separate especially a year earlier than I was supposed to so I’m definitely glad my Spartan family embraced it,” said Ryan Williams. “Those memories will forever be set in stone.”

Before he goes to Tuscaloosa, Williams will play in the Under Armour All America game in January.

