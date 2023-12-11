Stapleton family loses home and pets to house fire

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - A Stapleton family lost everything in a housefire Sunday, December 10, 2023. Fire officials said it appeared to have started in the kitchen and spread to the attic. The homeowners were away at the time, but they lost all of their family pets in the fire.

The Belcher family lost their home and seven pets in a house fire while they were away (Hal Scheurich)

The Belchers were back at their home Monday, salvaging what they could. The fire took just about everything from them, including their two dogs and five cats. The couple is devastated by the loss and weren’t up to talking about it on camera.

“They’re definitely in a state of disbelief and shock right now, just holding up really well but at the same time, obviously upset at the circumstances of what’s going on,” explained Chaplain for the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department, Brent Pugh.

Pugh was on the scene of the fire. It broke out around 4:00 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the North Spring Road home. A Stapleton Volunteer Firefighter who lives nearby saw the smoke and called it in. Stapleton volunteers were joined by surrounding agencies to battle the fire, which was eventually brought under control, but not before gutting much of the house.

“Firefighters immediately made entry into the home, started battling the blaze and unfortunately, it was just too far gone you know, by the time we got here,” Pugh said.

The Belchers have insurance on the home and will be okay financially, but they are asking for the community’s help in another way.

“They do definitely want your prayers at a time like this,” Pugh said. “The pets were part of their family and so, they’ve essentially lost their family members, so very upset and would really appreciate the prayers of the community at this time.”

Fire officials said they believe the fire to have started in the kitchen but don’t yet know the cause. The Belchers are staying with family friends while they work out details with their insurance company.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.