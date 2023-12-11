Advertise With Us
Hire One

Stapleton family loses home and pets to house fire

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - A Stapleton family lost everything in a housefire Sunday, December 10, 2023.  Fire officials said it appeared to have started in the kitchen and spread to the attic.  The homeowners were away at the time, but they lost all of their family pets in the fire.

The Belcher family lost their home and seven pets in a house fire while they were away
The Belcher family lost their home and seven pets in a house fire while they were away(Hal Scheurich)

The Belchers were back at their home Monday, salvaging what they could.  The fire took just about everything from them, including their two dogs and five cats.  The couple is devastated by the loss and weren’t up to talking about it on camera.

“They’re definitely in a state of disbelief and shock right now, just holding up really well but at the same time, obviously upset at the circumstances of what’s going on,” explained Chaplain for the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department, Brent Pugh.

Pugh was on the scene of the fire.  It broke out around 4:00 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the North Spring Road home.  A Stapleton Volunteer Firefighter who lives nearby saw the smoke and called it in.  Stapleton volunteers were joined by surrounding agencies to battle the fire, which was eventually brought under control, but not before gutting much of the house.

“Firefighters immediately made entry into the home, started battling the blaze and unfortunately, it was just too far gone you know, by the time we got here,” Pugh said.

The Belchers have insurance on the home and will be okay financially, but they are asking for the community’s help in another way.

“They do definitely want your prayers at a time like this,” Pugh said.  “The pets were part of their family and so, they’ve essentially lost their family members, so very upset and would really appreciate the prayers of the community at this time.”

Fire officials said they believe the fire to have started in the kitchen but don’t yet know the cause.  The Belchers are staying with family friends while they work out details with their insurance company.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as...
Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified
The drive-by shooting of Cailee Knight, a 9-year-old Mobile, Alabama, girl, has sparked...
Multiple shooters, guns used in drive-by that killed 9-year-old, Mobile County DA says
Attorneys for the Dallas family and his father Phil Williams say this lawsuit is about getting...
Family of Jawan Dallas files $36 million lawsuit against City of Mobile and two MPD officers
Kuhnareus Davis
Mobile man suspected in November shooting that injured woman surrenders