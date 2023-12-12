Advertise With Us
9th annual Mobile Chamber State of the Economy address held Tuesday

The theme this year was 'Growing Together: Uniting Mobile's Economy and Workforce'
The theme this year was “Growing Together: Uniting Mobile’s Economy and Workforce.”
By Stephen Moody
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some of the biggest names in Mobile gathered at the Saenger Theatre to discuss business at the 9th annual State of The Economy address.

The theme this year was “Growing Together: Uniting Mobile’s Economy and Workforce.”

It also helped to spotlight the city’s recent economic growth and collaborative efforts. While also discussing the businesses in our area like Austal and Airbus that make this growth possible.

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield was the keynote speaker for Tuesday.

“The Mobile region and Baldwin County region is doing great. The state has been doing great in terms of job creation, attraction of new investment. In fact, in 2022, we broke our record in the state by attracting $10.1 billion of new investments,” Canfield said.

And in his speech, he highlighted Alabama’s newest economic legislation. The Game Plan.

“It’s going to be an opportunity to have a new tool that will help us propel this region and propel our state forward in terms of attracting new investment, and new jobs,” Canfield said.

Signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Kay Ivey, the package of bills is designed to help boost Alabama’s economy. And not just with new jobs, but new higher paying jobs.

“Our incentives are showing that when we look at the actual numbers, the jobs that we’re approaching and attracting into our state are paying at the rate of about 31% higher than the mean average wage in the state. And that says a lot about the effectiveness of the approach,” Canfield said.

There was also a panel discussion with local workforce specialists moderated by Chamber President Bradley Byrne.

The theme this year was “Growing Together: Uniting Mobile’s Economy and Workforce.”
9th annual Mobile Chamber State of the Economy address held Tuesday