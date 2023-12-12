Ala. Medical Cannabis Commission awards final round of business licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awarded its final round of business licenses Tuesday. Unlike previous licenses, which allowed a company do business in just one area, these “integrated facility” licenses give companies much more flexibility.

The commission faced lawsuits over past licensing procedures, but those lawsuits have been settled.

You could hear a pin drop as the commission announced their decisions.

“It’s nerve wracking, of course, we’re excited to have been awarded a license,” said Ray French.

Ray French owns Specialty Medical Products of Alabama, one of the five companies awarded an integrated facility medical cannabis business license.

His company, along with Trulieve AL, Sustainable Alabama, Wagon Trail Med-Serv, and Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, will work in all areas of the industry from the seed to sale.

“We’re so proud on behalf of the Commission for taking the time to actually get to know the applicants and really consider this,” said French.

French already has multiple dispensaries located in central and south Alabama.

“We really encourage people that need this medicine to go ahead and start getting your cards and be ready,” French said.

Alabama Always, a company that filed multiple lawsuits against the commission left empty handed and confused, according to the company lawyer.

“We think we have the only facility that’s ready to go, it’s ready to really commence cultivation within 60 days. And process quickly, get the product out to people. So we’re just gonna have to evaluate what happens,” said Will Somerville with Alabama Always.

Commission chair Rex Vaughn says he hopes this round of licensing will be the last.

“This was a milestone for us, you know, maybe third time’s the charm. So we’ll see how that goes, we’re getting tired of swinging, we want to hit the ball and get it in the outfield. I think today, maybe will get us that far,” said Vaughn.

As for the next step, the commission will begin onsite evaluations of all the companies awarded licenses, which is 33 in total.

They want to ensure companies have the infrastructure and the appropriate security measures in place.

If there are no more setbacks, medical cannabis should be available next spring.

