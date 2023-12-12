Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests

Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested...
Flanzy Lee Harris Jr., a former officer at Kilby Correctional Facility, is among 15 arrested in a sex trafficking operation.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the 15 men arrested as part of a multi-agency child sex trafficking operation in the Montgomery area was a member of law enforcement, WSFA 12 News has learned.

“Flanzy Harris was an officer at Kilby Correctional Facility,” Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kelly Betts confirmed. “He has resigned his position.”

ADOC later confirmed Harris’s official position was as a Correctional Officer, Senior.

15 SEX TRAFFICKING ARRESTS
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation

A multi-agency sex trafficking investigation has led to the arrests of 15 people.

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...

“The suspects in this case, targeted and solicited individuals online, through chat rooms, social media and other sites,” said Montgomery County Sheriffs Office Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richardson during a Monday news conference. “They agreed to pay to engage in sexual acts with individuals that they believe to be children. Furthermore, these suspects then traveled to designated locations to engage in these unlawful sexual acts. Fortunately, they were intercepted and arrested by law enforcement, and they no longer pose a threat to the community.”

Harris, 43, is charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, and Attempted Human Trafficking.

While at least five other defendants in this investigation have posted bail, Harris remains behind bars at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bail totaling $250,000, as of Tuesday.

We're learning more details after a multi-agency sex trafficking investigation led to the arrests of 15 people.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’

Latest News

Rhonda Barksdale, the bus driver in Franklin County who was charged with 40 counts of...
Ex-Franklin County bus driver pleads guilty to driving bus while drunk
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
UF employees Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, arrested on child abuse charges.
Couple arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages, police say
Members of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199 in Fairhope are doing what they can...
Fairhope Ladies Auxiliary Post 199 stuffing Christmas bags for veterans