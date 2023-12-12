Another cold night ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be another frosty night ahead. Temperature will fall rapidly overnight. By Tuesday morning, many inland areas will be close to freezing. In our metro areas along Interstate 10, the mercury will drop into the mid-30s, while coastal areas can expect upper 30s.

The wind chill won’t be as much of a factor tomorrow morning, but occasional puffs will make it feel a bit chillier. Make sure everyone is bundled up as they head out the door in the morning.

The good news is that it will be another sunny, but cool day Tuesday with highs around 60.

We will drop back into the upper 30s Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the low 60s and there will be partly cloudy skies and it will continue to be dry.

he week will wrap up on a slightly milder note, but it will remain quiet and nice.

