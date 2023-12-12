Celebrate the Magic of the Holiday Season at OWA Parks & Resort

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Experience the enchantment of Christmas at OWA as Santa and his sleigh arrive with the North Pole in tow! Enjoy the holidays this season as OWA is transformed into a winter wonderland with the North Pole Experience, featuring all your favorite holiday events and activities. Join us for some holiday fun and check out these great Christmas events that are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

Breakfast with Santa

Sat. & Sun. December 2-17 and everyday December 19-22. 9 a.m.

Enjoy a special Breakfast with Santa experience and create a magical Christmas craft with friends this Christmas season. Select dates this holiday season at The Bohemian in Downtown OWA. Guests can dine with Santa and enjoy a delectable breakfast spread. Reservations can be made online at VisitOWA.com.

$25.99 per ticket. Tropic Falls Season Passholders can enjoy Breakfast with Santa for just $20.99

Sugarplum Festival

December 16 – 17

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

This delightful holiday extravaganza is a celebration of all things sweet, showcasing a myriad of arts and crafts vendors and an array of delectable sugary treats. With everything from cookie decorating, a Gumdrop Scavenger Hunt and live music, to a family Gingerbread House competition, there’s something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit while exploring the magical world of Sugarplum delights.

The North Pole Experience

Sat & Sun Dec. 2-17 and Dec 18-23. 1-4 p.m & 5-7 p.m.

Join in on the free North Pole Experience that takes guests into Santa’s workshop. Come warm up with some of Santa’s favorite hot chocolate and cookies and take photos with Santa himself. Santa will be in the North Pole for a meet and greet with guests, and Santa’s Elves will help you create Christmas-themed crafts. (The North Pole Experience is free, but there is a fee for photos with Santa)

Ugly Sweater Contest

December 16 inside Sweet Tooth in Downtown OWA

Head to Sweet Tooth in Downtown OWA Saturday in your most fabulous ugly Christmas sweaters because we’ve got a sweet surprise in store for you!

Kick off the festivities with our Ugly Sweater Contest at 11 am. Registration is on the house—just make sure to get there early and throw your name in the hat! Brace yourselves for a chance to snag one of THREE enormous stockings, boasting a combined retail value of $350! Packed to the brim with delightful treats, these stockings are up for grabs for the top 3 wearers of the most outrageously festive holiday sweater. It’s your time to shine, so bring on the holiday fashion drama and claim your larger-than-life prize!

OWA Theater Presents

Elf Venture – A Race to Save Christmas

December 16-17 and 22-23

Times Vary; Tickets may be purchased online

“Elf-Venture: A Race to Save Christmas” is a heartwarming tale that follows four lovable elves, Pixie, Trixie, Dixie, and Fixie, as they embark on a thrilling adventure to rescue Christmas from an unexpected villain. When a mischievous trickster manipulates the elves into believing they must travel to New York City to save the holiday, they set out on a journey filled with humor, excitement, and challenges. Along the way, these endearing characters must work together, using their unique skills and personalities, to thwart the villain’s plans and ensure that Christmas is celebrated with joy and magic. This enchanting story is a delightful blend of holiday spirit and friendship, making it a must-see for the entire family.

Hours and dates for all activities are subject to change. Detailed information, reservations, and a full list of holiday events can be found online at VisitOWA.com/Christmas.

