Chilly, but not freezing tonight
By Matt Barrentine
Updated: moments ago
(WALA) - It’s looking good this evening as temperatures cool off after sunset. A light jacket will be needed if you have plans for your Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning will be chilly, but not as cold as the last couple of mornings. Most areas will see lows in the upper 30s. Coastal areas will only drop into the low 40s.

Wednesday highs will be in the low 60s. There will be partly cloudy skies and it will continue to be dry.

We’ll wrap up the week slightly milder, but it continues to remain quiet and nice.

The next chance of rain comes this weekend, but unfortunately the models are not in good agreement with our rain possibilities. For now, plan on some scattered showers and we’ll keep you updated as we get closer to the weekend.

