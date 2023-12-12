Advertise With Us
Hire One

Community gathers in wake of Jawan Dallas tragedy

Jawan Dallas
Jawan Dallas(Daeshen Smith | WALA)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prior to this morning’s Mobile City Council meeting, a small group of religious leaders and community members gathered at Government Plaza. The effort aimed to continue the fight for justice in the tragic death of Jawan Dallas.

The 36-year-old died on July 2nd after being tased by Mobile police during an incident at Plantation Mobile Home Park.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine stated that officers were responding to an attempted break-in when they encountered Dallas and a physical altercation ensued. A grand jury cleared the officers in November.

The family has since filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers involved.

Alex Lofton, with the Mobile chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign says they want to see more transparency within the police department and the courts.

“We want the people to feel like they can trust what’s happening in the judicial process and right now, we feel like we’re being jerked around,” said Lofton.

Lofton is also calling for a thorough overview of the training officers receive. He’s also pushing for the body camera footage of Dallas’ death to be released to the public.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’

Latest News

Biloxi Public School District sent out a message to parents letting them know of the incident.
Biloxi Junior High student brings gun, knives to school
File photo of the Chattahoochee River
Alabama, Georgia reach agreement in decades-long ‘Water Wars’
The theme this year was “Growing Together: Uniting Mobile’s Economy and Workforce.”
9th annual Mobile Chamber State of the Economy address held Tuesday
The theme this year was “Growing Together: Uniting Mobile’s Economy and Workforce.”
9th annual Mobile Chamber State of the Economy address held Tuesday