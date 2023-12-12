Community gathers in wake of Jawan Dallas tragedy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prior to this morning’s Mobile City Council meeting, a small group of religious leaders and community members gathered at Government Plaza. The effort aimed to continue the fight for justice in the tragic death of Jawan Dallas.

The 36-year-old died on July 2nd after being tased by Mobile police during an incident at Plantation Mobile Home Park.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine stated that officers were responding to an attempted break-in when they encountered Dallas and a physical altercation ensued. A grand jury cleared the officers in November.

The family has since filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers involved.

Alex Lofton, with the Mobile chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign says they want to see more transparency within the police department and the courts.

“We want the people to feel like they can trust what’s happening in the judicial process and right now, we feel like we’re being jerked around,” said Lofton.

Lofton is also calling for a thorough overview of the training officers receive. He’s also pushing for the body camera footage of Dallas’ death to be released to the public.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.