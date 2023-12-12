Advertise With Us
‘Disgruntled’ employee allegedly shoots into store after demanding more pay

Some employees at a store on Broad Street hit the ground Saturday when multiple shots were fired through the front windows.
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some employees at a store on Broad Street hit the ground Saturday when multiple shots were fired through the front windows.

The owner of Urban-R-Us said it was a disgruntled employee demanding better pay who pulled the trigger.

The manager also said the only thing that protected her from getting shot was a mannequin.

“While I’m out there, I hear some ping, ping, ping, ping, and I run out the back door,” said the owner, wanting to stay unnamed.

At least four bullet holes were scattered across his storefront.

The manager, Claudia Taite, was on the other side.

“We were ducking,” she said. “At first, I thought I was shot because my leg was burning, but it wasn’t anything but glass on my leg. She aimed the gun right at me, and I want to know why she aimed at me. The mannequin is what saved me, and it’s right there.”

The mannequin had multiple bullet grazes on the back.

The owner said surveillance video showed the shooter going out to her car, grabbing a gun, and shooting into the building.

“Surveillance was shown that when she shot, she got in her car, then she got out her car, came back in here, stole some stuff, then left,” said the owner. “I got surveillance of that.”

Taite was shaken from the near-death experience.

“I could have lost my life,” said Taite. “I still have other kids. It could have taken me from my kids.”

Mobile Police so far not have not named the shooter.

Thankfully no one was shot, and Mobile Police is working to identify the suspect.

